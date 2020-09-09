2 arrested after drug raid in Marshall

During the search, authorities found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, prescription pills, an illegal short barrel shotgun and a gun that was reported stolen.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects following a drug raid in Marshall.

According to the HCSO, a SWAT Team raided a home at 298 Hays Road following an investigation by narcotics investigators from the sheriff's office..

During the search, authorities found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, prescription pills, an illegal short barrel shotgun and a gun that was reported stolen out of Henderson.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Brandi Rushton and 40-year-old Calvin Manning. Both were booked into the Harrison County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, prohibited weapon, theft of a firearm and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs.