2 arrested after leading officials on high-speed chase through Nacogdoches, Rusk Counties

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in the city of Nacogdoches and ended in Rusk County.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop a black pickup truck for a traffic violation at the Loop and University Drive.

The vehicle refused to stop and continued down University Drive to E. Austin Street.

During the pursuit, attempts were made to stop the vehicle and spike strips were deployed. However, the suspect was able to avoid the spike strips.

The pursuit continued onto highway 259, reaching a speed over 100 mph.

A decision was then made by law enforcement to conduct a pit maneuver on the suspect's vehicle. However, because of the suspect's speed and erratic driving at times, law enforcement was not able to safely conduct the maneuver until the vehicle entered Rusk County.

Once in Rusk County, a DPS trooper was then able to conduct a timely pit maneuver that was successfully executed.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as William Hughes, 19, from Nacogdoches, was arrested for aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and two warrants for bail jumping and possession of marijuana.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Armando Reyes, 44, from Lufkin, was arrested on resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.