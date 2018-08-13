HENDERSON COUNTY — Stacey Floyd, 31 and Steven Floyd, 32, were arrested after several storage buildings were burglarized in the Athens area.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's office, their case began when concerned citizens told them about "suspicious activity" surrounding a vehicle.

One person reported a 4-wheeler stolen and told authorities that several storage buildings in the area had been burglarized.

Deputies were led from Colonial Circle to the Wolford Street addresses during their investigation.

The vehicle and multiple other stolen items were found at the scene when the two were arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail.

