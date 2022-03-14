OFFICIALS: 2 arrested after threatening to shoot children, stealing vehicle in Longview

Both suspects were booked into the Gregg County Jail.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two men were arrested after an alleged aggravated robbery in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Dept., on Saturday, around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of W. Loop 281 in regards to a robbery that had just occurred.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they spoke with a man who said he left his 15 and 12-year-old children in his vehicle while he was making a purchase in the store.

Police say the children went into the store and said two men threatened to shoot them if they did not get out of the vehicle. The children got out and the two suspects drove away. Officers were able to track the vehicle to the 200 block of Princess Ln.

There, police arrested Juan Gonzalez, 19, and Jonathan Coto, 18, both of Longview for aggravated robbery.