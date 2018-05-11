ANDERSON COUNTY — Ruben Asberry, 44, and Jessica Applegate, 31, were arrested by Anderson County deputies after a traffic stop turned into the discovery of several drugs at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Renner Road off Highway 287.

According to the sheriff's office, Asberry was driving a vehicle down HIghway 287 South when he was stopped by deputies, who soon verified he had an active warrant for Manufacturing/Delivery of a Substance.

He was arrested for that warrant.

After the arrest, the deputy searched Ashberry and found four 22 caliber bullets in his jacket pocket, a small baggie with a green leafy substance inside believed to be marijuana in another jacket pocket.

The deputy also found a "large amount" of cash in his jacket pocket.

He then searched Ashberry's vehicle and found a glass smoking apparatus containing white residue in the console, behind the front seat a black pouch with a baggie and two glass smoking apparatuses, and another glass smoking device with white residue.

Authorities said the bag that was searched had items in it that were identified as belonging to Applegate.

She was then arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Applegate was also searched by the deputy who found a small yellow bag with a "crystal like substance" tested as methamphetamine.

Once the vehicle was searched, authorities found found a 22 caliber revolver under the driver’s seat, digital scales, a small bag with a green leafy substance inside, and a baggie with a crystal like substance that tested for methamphetamine.

Both Ashberry and Applegate were taken to the Anderson County Jail without incident.

Asberry was given multiple charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, with a total bond set at $24,500.

He is currently in ACSO Jail.

Applegate also received multiple charges with a total bond set at $8,000.

She bonded out on charges.

© 2018 KYTX