SHELBY COUNTY — Christopher Wuyts, a 34-year-old Porter man, and 23-year-old Woodlands native, Nicholas Winder were arrested after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, a sergeant was on patrol when he saw a pickup at an intersection in Tenaha.

The sergeant noticed the driver and the passenger were "visibly nervous and reaching for items in the vehicle."

Authorities said when the light turned green, the driver did not use his turn signal when he made a turn off of Highway 59 onto a side road.

The sergeant turned around and caught up to the pickup once they reached a stop sign. The driver of the pickup then turned back on to Highway 59 North without using the signal light again.

After the sergeant tried to look up the vehicle's credentials through the SCSO Communications Division, he did not find a record on it.

He then contacted both the driver and the passenger who, according to the sergeant "both appeared extremely nervous."

The two were asked of their travel plans, but their stories did not match, and at one point while the sergeant was interviewing them, the driver admitted he had marijuana in the vehicle.

The sergeant then asked to search the pickup but was denied.

Backup was requested, and once on the scene, a K9 officer began an open-air sniff around the vehicle and alerted authorities of the presence of narcotics.

A probable cause search was then conducted and a large quantity of what is believed to be liquid methamphetamine was found.

About 20 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine was also found, with a large variety of pills and what is believed to be injectable testosterone as well as anabolic steroids.

Authorities also found that Wuyts, who was driving the pickup, had more than $5,000 in cash and coins, believed to be from the sale of illegal drugs.

A counterfeit $50 bill was also found in those bills and coins.

Wuyts and Winder were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Forgery; and Possession of Dangerous Drug.

Both Wuyts and Winder's bonds are set at a total of $1,010,000.

© 2018 KYTX