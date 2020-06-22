Two men were arrested during a protest in Titus County on Saturday.

Terrick Johnson, 54, of Mount Pleasant and Freddie McNeil, 55, of Naples, were arrested for disorderly conduct.

According to the Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram, deputies along with other law enforcement agencies were on hand to assure that a planned peaceful protest remained peaceful.

The organizers of the event made it clear that it was their intention to keep the event peaceful. However, some opposing views espoused on social media in the days leading up to the event. Giving area law enforcement officials cause to have a significant presence on hand in case anyone wanted to disrupt the event or commit any breaches of the peace.

Authorities say around 11 a.m., two men exchanged verbal threats with each other, which constituted a breach of the peace and were quickly arrested without incident.