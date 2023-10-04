2 arrested following high-speed chase in Panola County

During a vehicle search, deputies found three firearms, cocaine, Xanax, marijuana and cash.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Two people have been arrested following a high-speed chase in Panola County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release, Panola County dispatch was notified that Shelby County units were pursuing a vehicle on FM 699 towards Carthage. Additional Panola County units and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers responded.

Officials say Dep. Haley Baker set up spike stripes at CR 405 and FM 2517 as the vehicle turned left onto CR 405 at around 4:14 p.m.

At 4:17 p.m., the car struck the spikes and turned onto FM 2517 where Sgt. Calahan Malone and Dep. Hunter Gray continued the pursuit.

At 4:18 p.m., police were notified that the vehicle had three reportedly deflated tires and ran into a ditch near CR 4053. The individual attempted to flee the scene before being captured a short time after.

The driver has been identified as Luis Alberto Escobedo, 20, of Tenaha, and the passenger was identified as Gustavo Angel Pallares, of Center.

Both individuals were transported to the Detention Center without incident.

During a vehicle search, deputies found three firearms, cocaine, Xanax, marijuana and cash.