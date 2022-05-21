2 arrested for reportedly stealing more than $40K in oilfield pipe from East Texas company

Bo Brevard, 23, and Danny Kirkland, 50, both of Deberry, were arrested for theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in oilfield equipment.

According to the HCSO, Bo Brevard, 23, and Danny Kirkland, 50, both of Deberry, were arrested for theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.

Officials say the suspects stole more than $40,000 of oilfield pipe from EnPower Resources in Elysian Fields on April 27.

"Security footage captured one suspect driving a white Ford F-250 with a gooseneck trailer," the HCSO said. "Another suspect drove an older maroon Dodge Diesel flatbed truck with a trailer hauling a cabbed backhoe. The suspects used the equipment to load the pipe."

EnPower Resources offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the return of the pipe and the arrest of the suspects and the HCSO is working with the company to get the tipster the money.