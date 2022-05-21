2 arrested for reportedly stealing more than $40K in oilfield pipe from East Texas company

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in oilfield equipment.
According to the HCSO, Bo Brevard, 23, and Danny Kirkland, 50, both of Deberry, were arrested for theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.
Officials say the suspects stole more than $40,000 of oilfield pipe from EnPower Resources in Elysian Fields on April 27.
"Security footage captured one suspect driving a white Ford F-250 with a gooseneck trailer," the HCSO said. "Another suspect drove an older maroon Dodge Diesel flatbed truck with a trailer hauling a cabbed backhoe. The suspects used the equipment to load the pipe."
EnPower Resources offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the return of the pipe and the arrest of the suspects and the HCSO is working with the company to get the tipster the money.
“It is clear that our community supports law and order and refuses to stand by watching criminals victimize our citizens," said Sheriff BJ Fletcher. "Whether it be a property crime or a crime against a person when our citizens are asked to help, they do so without hesitation. Community involvement is key to the overall success in public safety, and this case is a good example.”
