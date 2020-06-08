2 arrested for arson after fires in Henderson County subdivision

Five homes were set on fire in the Cherokee Shores subdivision at about 7 a.m.

A man and a woman were charged with arson after five homes were set on fire Wednesday in a Henderson County subdivision.

Raymond Jessee Collins Jr. was charged with five counts of arson, while Moffett was charged with three counts after five homes were set on fire in the Cherokee Shores subdivision at about 7 a.m., Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said.

Three vacant homes were destroyed and two other unoccupied homes were moderately damaged, he said.