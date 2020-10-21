2 arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft, warrant issued for third suspect

The thefts were from a business on Highway 59 near Garrison.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Two people have been arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft and a warrant has been issued for a third suspect.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Samantha Dominguez, 46-year-old Bart Sample and 58-year-old Jack Thomas broke into the gate of a business on three different occasions in March, July and October of this year taking thousands of dollars in tools and several pieces of equipment including three work trucks and a trailer.

Dominguez was stopped in the same area one of the thefts occurred in July and investigators later observed multiple inconsistent statements that did not match her original story.

Sample was identified as a suspect in the case and investigators had learned that he had been arrested before for theft in Nacogdoches County in 2015. Sample was involved in a large theft ring that stole trucks, trailers, heavy equipment and power tools.

Warrants were issued for Sample and Dominguez and both were arrested on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity a 2nd degree felony, theft with previous convictions a 3rd degree felony, and theft a 3rd degree felony. The two were located in Tomball, Texas along with multiple stolen items, according to the sheriff’s office.

A warrant for Thomas was also issued and investigators are working with the Houston Police Department on his apprehension.

Investigators were able to recover one stolen truck and trailer loaded with multiple tools and equipment that was found in the Houston area.