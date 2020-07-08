2 arrested for murder in connection with body found near Love's Lookout in Jacksonville

The duo was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on $1 million bond each.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two people have been arrested for murder in connection with a body that was found near Love's Lookout in Jacksonville.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Branton, 22, and Ja'Michael Rusk, 22, both of Jacksonville, on Thursday, after the body of Randy Davenport, 25, was discovered off County Road 3109 on July 31.

According to the CCSO, Davenport was receiving a ride from Branton and Rusk when the individuals stopped their vehicle at the corner of CR 3109 and CR 3106. Officials say that's when the duo murdered the victim.