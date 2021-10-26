2 arrested for murder of East Texas teen

Bothers Kamorion, 18, and Kieran Meachem, were taken into custody Tuesday for the murder of Ulises Martinez, 17.

TEXARKANA, Texas — Two people have been arrested in connection with the Monday afternoon shooting death of a Texarkana teen.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, brothers Kamorion, 18, and Kieran Meachem, were taken into custody Tuesday for the murder of Ulises Martinez, 17.

Detectives say there was some type of altercation between Kamorion and Ulises at Texas High School earlier in the day. Police say after they were both suspended, they continued to communicate with each other and eventually met on Sidney Dr. There, officials say they got in a street fight with other teenagers.

According to detectives, sometime during the fight, Ulises was shot once in the chest and died at the scene.

The brothers were booked into the Bi-State Jail on $1 million bond.