2 arrested for outstanding warrants, 1 charged with possession in Henderson County

The arrest came after a deputy made a traffic stop when they noticed the license plates did not match the vehicle the two were driving.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested for outstanding warrants and one was charged for possession of meth.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old James Sockwell and 27-year-old Destanie Nichole Fitzgerald left a gas station in Athens shortly before midnight.

Deputies ran a records check that showed the vehicle and plates did not match and pulled Sockwell and Fitzgerald over.

Sockwell was found in possession of meth and told the deputy there was more under the driver’s seat, according to the sheriff’s office.