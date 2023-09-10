POLICE: 2 arrested for theft, vandalism on Van ISD campus

Police say these arrests also solve other recent crimes within the city.

VAN, Texas — Two people, inlcuding a minor, were arrested after an alleged theft on the campus of Van ISD.

According to the Van Police Department, on Saturday, Sept. 9, officers were notified of notified of theft and vandalism on the VISD campus.

"While responding to this call, Van officers located the suspects leaving the area in a stolen UTV," the VPD said. "The suspects abandoned the UTV and fled on foot into a large, wooded area of over 130 acres North of Virginia Street and West of the Van Memorial Stadium."

Additional resources were called in to assist and one suspect was detained near the scene. The other was located just north of the stadium.

Police say Brandon Davenport and the minor were booked into the Van Zandt Jail on the following charges:

Theft between $2,500<$30,000

Evading arrest or detention

Criminal mischief