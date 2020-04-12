2 arrested in Athens in connection to fatal shooting of man in Shreveport

The fatal shooting occurred on December 1.

ATHENS, Texas — Two people were arrested in Athens in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Shreveport, LA.

According to the City of Athens, on Wednesday around 3:23 p.m., the Athens Police Department along with members of the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the United States Marshals Service captured a wanted fugitive at a motel in the 600 block of West Corsicana Street in Athens.

The fugitive, identified as Shonda Walker, 35, of Shreveport, LA, was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man in Shreveport, LA. on December 1. Walker was arrested on a murder warrant issued by Shreveport, LA. police without incident.

Another person in the motel room, identified as Ricky Rios, 43, of Athens, was also arrested for several Athens Municipal Court traffic warrants.

Both were transported to the Henderson County Detention Center.

Police detectives from Shreveport later determined that Rios was also involved in the shooting. He has been also charged in connection with the murder.