2 arrested in connection with April 2022 shooting death in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas — Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the April 2022 shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Marshall.

Andrek Jakhob Williams, 21, of Houston, and Iymahd Nikwane Anderson, 20, of Marshall, were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail. Their arrests stem from the death of Jerrold Maze, Jr., 20, on April 4, 2022.

Williams was arrested on May 19 and Anderson was arrested on June 6, and both have a bond set at $1 million, jail records show.

According to Marshall police, officers responded to the 600 block of Holland Street about a person knocking on the door and officers learned one person was shot and transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police spoke to the driver of the vehicle at the hospital who said her passenger, who was identified as Maze, was shot multiple times by an unknown person wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.

Maze died from his injuries at the hospital. The following groups worked together to arrest Williams and Anderson: Marshall police detectives, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force and the Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department.