2 arrested in connection with Marshall shooting that injured 6

According to the Marshall Police Department, on Monday, Nov. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of South Alamo.

MARSHALL, Texas — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured six people in Marshall.

According to the Marshall Police Department, on Monday, Nov. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of South Alamo which resulted in six people with gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, two suspects were identified by the MPD:

Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30, of Marshall

Raphael Perignon Hendrix, 31, of Marshall

Officials were able to detain Bernard and Hendrix surrendered to police on Monday.

Both were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.