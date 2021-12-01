2 arrested in connection with Marshall shooting that injured 6

MARSHALL, Texas — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured six people in Marshall.
According to the Marshall Police Department, on Monday, Nov. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of South Alamo which resulted in six people with gunshot wounds.
Upon further investigation, two suspects were identified by the MPD:
- Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30, of Marshall
- Raphael Perignon Hendrix, 31, of Marshall
Officials were able to detain Bernard and Hendrix surrendered to police on Monday.
Both were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
Richardson was charged with deadly conduct and Interfering with public duties. Hendrix has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.