2 arrested in Henderson County for allegedly possessing stolen gun, meth

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Henderson County deputies arrested two men Monday night in Gun Barrel City, including one accused of having a stolen gun and another being found with meth.

Donald Dwayne Ellison, 55, and Larry Gene Forester, 63, who both had warrants out for their arrest, were stopped in a vehicle in Gun Barrel City around 1 a.m.

The sheriff's office said Ellison told a deputy that he had a gun in his left pocket. He was handcuffed and his gun was then confiscated.

Police learned the handgun was reported stolen out of Collin County, and Ellison was also wanted in Smith County, Henderson County and Gun Barrel City.

Ellison's passenger Forester was charged with possession of meth that police said was found inside a case in the vehicle. Forester said he first found it in a house earlier, the sheriff's office said.