PALESTINE — Palestine natives, Ricky Duncan Jr., 30, of Palestine and Micah Coleman, 23, were arrested Wednesday after an aggravated assault took place just after 3 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Memory Lane.

According to the Palestine Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to a reported aggravated assault that just happened.

Authorities said the complainant reported that two men had entered an apartment, armed with a handgun and an AR-15 style handgun and threatened to kill the resident.

Police arrived and found that Duncan and Coleman had retreated into a nearby apartment.

Officers went into into that apartment and found them both inside.

As authorities contacted the suspects, Duncan refused to show officers his hands, as he looked like he was hiding his right hand.

As they kept giving commands, officers saw a black semi-automatic handgun near Duncan's right hand.

Duncan then complied with the Officers' orders.

Duncan and Coleman were arrested without further incident.

The AR-15 style handgun was found by police inside of the apartment with the suspects.

Both Duncan and Coleman were taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked in for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Coleman was also charged with Obstruction/Retaliation.

Bond has not yet been set for either suspect.

