2 arrested in Titus County after narcotics sale on Snapchat

TITUS COUNTY, Texas — Two people accused of being involved in selling narcotics on Snapchat were arrested Tuesday in Titus County.

The Titus County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that deputies became aware of a person selling advertising the sale of narcotics through the social media app Snapchat.

On Tuesday, investigators made contact with the suspected person through Snapchat and a purchase for narcotics was ordered. The person who was allegedly selling the narcotics was identified as Garrett Lee Phillips, 25, the sheriff's office said.

Phillips was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance initially. When searching Phillips' residence, deputies found nine pounds of suspected marijuana, nine jars of THC wax, and 96 THC vape cartridges.