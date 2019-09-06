HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two Henderson County men have been arrested on drug charges and outstanding warrants.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday around 7:35 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a welfare check at a residence on Cristopher Drive, south of Chandler.

Authorities responded to the call, conducted the welfare check, discovered the woman who was the subject of the check and found her to be OK.

However, during the investigation, law enforcement spoke with a man, identified as Kelly Snorgrass, and discovered he had an outstanding warrant. Snorgrass was arrested on the warrant and was also found to be in the possession of methamphetamine, according to the HCSO. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was then tacked on to the outstanding warrant charge.

The HCSO also says Brandon Zachary was caught with methamphetamine and heroin during a search of a travel trailer on the property. He was taken into custody on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as an outstanding warrant.

Both men were booked into the Henderson County Jail.