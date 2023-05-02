2 suspects arrested, search underway for 3rd after vehicle leads Carthage police on chase and crashes into other vehicle, fence

The PCSO asks residents to avoid the area where the search is taking place. If you see a suspicious person, call 911.

CARTHAGE, Texas — Two people have been arrested and one more is being sought following a chase that turned into crash in Panola County on Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m., Carthage police reported a vehicle chase that began in the Walmart parking lot and continued onto the loop traveling the wrong way.

Panola County Sheriff's Office deputies and other county law enforcement officials also responded to assist police. D

The PCSO says the chase continued onto Hills Lake Rd. before returning to the loop where the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash with an uninvolved motorist.

"The vehicle continued fleeing, exiting onto Highway 59S," the PCSO said.

"The suspects turned onto FM 2517 and crashed through a fence into a pasture."

Officials say three suspects got out of the vehicle and began to run.

"Two suspects have been arrested at this time," the PCSO said. "Deputies are still searching the area of FM 2517 for a white man wearing a white or gray shirt."