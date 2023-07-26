2 arrested in connection with shooting of East Texas teen

Police arrested Eric Lavigne, 18, of Marshall, and Christiana Whitt, 19, of Henderson, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

MARSHALL, Texas — Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of an East Texas teen.

According to the Marshall Police Department, on Wednesday, July 5, around 10 p.m., officials received a call regarding a 13-year-old boy being shot in the 1700 block of W. Emory St.

The boy was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"The investigation revealed that the juvenile was outside his residence when a red sedan stopped in front of the home, and a male exited the vehicle’s passenger side," the MPD said. "The male asked the juvenile a couple of questions before he began shooting at him and the residence. Investigators were able to identify two actors in the shooting."

Police arrested Eric Lavigne, 18, of Marshall, and Christiana Whitt, 19, of Henderson, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.