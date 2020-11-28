Brothers injured in separate shooting incidents in Longview

The two shootings occurred on Birdsong Street in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating after two brothers were injured in separate shootings on Birdsong Street Friday afternoon.

According to Longview PD, around 12:50 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Birdsong Street near LeTourneau University in reference to a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a young child and a 30-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported via private vehicle to a local hospital.

Later at around 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of another shooting incident in the area of Birdsong Street and Mobberly Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was also treated at a local hospital.

Officials say the two adult male victims are brothers and the two incidents are believed to be related to one another.

The investigation is ongoing.