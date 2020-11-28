Brothers injured in separate shooting incidents in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating after two brothers were injured in separate shootings on Birdsong Street Friday afternoon.
According to Longview PD, around 12:50 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Birdsong Street near LeTourneau University in reference to a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a young child and a 30-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported via private vehicle to a local hospital.
Later at around 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of another shooting incident in the area of Birdsong Street and Mobberly Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was also treated at a local hospital.
Officials say the two adult male victims are brothers and the two incidents are believed to be related to one another.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding either of these two incidents is asked to contact police at 903-237-1199. Citizens may also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.