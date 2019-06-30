LONGVIEW, Texas — Two people died and two were injured Friday night in a two-vehicle wreck in Longview.

Longview police Capt. Ben Kemper said the wreck happened on Alpine Road between Loop 281 and Boston Street. Information on the names and ages of the victims was not available Saturday, nor was the exact location and time of the crash.

One vehicle was traveling southbound and, a witness said, crossed the center divider into the northbound lane, Kemper said. That vehicle collided with the northbound vehicle.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.