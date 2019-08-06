SABINE COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and two more have been hospitalized following a Friday afternoon one-vehicle rollover in Sabine County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the crash that occurred on State Highway 184, about six miles west of Hemphill.

According to the preliminary crash report, around 5:15 p.m., a car was traveling west on SH 184 when the vehicle drove off the roadway and hit a tree before catching fire.

DPS says the driver of the vehicle and a 15-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two additional passengers were taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.