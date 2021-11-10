2 dead, 2 injured in Smith County 5-vehicle crash

The investigation is ongoing.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and two more were injured following a five-vehicle crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles about four miles east of Tyler.

DPS reports the driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling east on SH-31, followed by the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 and a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche. At the same time, the driver of a 2007 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on SH-31, followed by the driver of a 2017 Ford F-150.

For an unknown reason, DPS says the driver of the 2015 Nissan Altima slowed, causing the 2013 Ford F-150 to "take evasive action." The 2013 Ford F-150 side-swiped the 2015 Nissan Altima as it passed on its right side.

DPS says the 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche then struck the 2015 Nissan Altima from behind causing it to travel into the westbound lane where it was hit by a 2007 Dodge Ram. The 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche then traveled into the westbound lane where it hit the 2017 Ford F-150.

The driver of the 2015 Nissan Altima was identified as Julia R. Martinez, 33, of Tyler. She and a 14 year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. They were taken to Light House Mortuary in Tyler.

The driver of the 2007 Dodge Ram was identified as 30 year-old Dillon M. Dowdy, of Tyler. Dowdy was transported to taken to a Tyler hospital and is stable..

The driver of the 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche was identified as Tanya R. Garza, 36, of Van. Garza was was transported to taken to a Tyler hospital and is stable.

The driver of the 2013 Ford F-150, identified as John Kincheloe, 32, of Tyler, and the driver of the 2017 Ford F-150, identified as Billy Walker, Jr., 48, of Tyler were not injured in the crash.