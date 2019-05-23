WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed and three others were injured after a Wednesday evening two-vehicle crash in Wood County.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. on U.S. 69 near Mineola.

The preliminary crash report revealed the driver of a passenger car, identified as Akm Shamsul Karim, 35, had stopped at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 779 and U.S. 69. Meanwhile, the driver of a semi, identified as Jairol Tejeda Limonte, 25, was driving southeast toward the intersection.

According to DPS, Karim pulled into the intersection and was hit by the semi.

Karim and a 17-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The front seat passenger, 37-year-old Brody Spann, as well as a 16-year-old and 14-year-old in the back seat, were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

It is unclear if Limonte sustained injuries in the wreck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Constable Kelly Smith Facebook

Constable Kelly Smith Facebook