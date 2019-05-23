WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed and three others were injured after a Wednesday evening two-vehicle crash in Wood County.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. on U.S. 69 near Mineola.

The preliminary crash report revealed the driver of a passenger car, identified as Akm Shamsul Karim, 35, had stopped at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 779 and U.S. 69. Meanwhile, the driver of a semi, identified as Jairol Tejeda Limonte, 25, was driving southeast toward the intersection.

According to DPS, Karim pulled into the intersection and was hit by the semi. 

Karim and a 17-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The front seat passenger, 37-year-old Brody Spann, as well as a 16-year-old and 14-year-old in the back seat, were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

It is unclear if Limonte sustained injuries in the wreck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Constable Kelly Smith
Constable Kelly Smith Facebook
Constable Kelly Smith
Constable Kelly Smith Facebook