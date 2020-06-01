HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and three people were injured following a Sunday evening wreck in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just before 7 p.m., troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80, about half-a-mile east of Marshall.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a hatchback, driven by Haley Ann Carroll, 23, of Marshall, was traveling southbound on County Road 2218 and was approaching the intersection of U.S. 80.

DPS reports Carroll failed to stop at the intersection, lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over into the eastbound lane of U.S. 80 where an eastbound car, driven by Nathan Charles Guyer, 20, of Marshall, struck it.

The impact caused the hatchback to enter the westbound lane when an SUV, driven by Jesse Wayne Wink, 69, of Marshall, hit it.

Judge Clarice Watkins pronounced Carroll and a passenger, identified as Dusty James Gabbard, 24, of Marshall, dead at the scene. Both were taken to a Marshall funeral home.

Guyer was take to a Marshall hospital, where he was treated and released.

Wink and a passenger, identified as Barbara Wink, 65, of Marshall, were taken to a Marshall medical center and are in stable condition.