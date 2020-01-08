2 dead, 5 injured in Gladewater crash

Among the four injured were a 12-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl.

GLADEWATER, Texas — Two people died Friday night after a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2275 just outside Gladewater.

According to DPS, a 16-year-old juvenile was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup west on FM 2275 while 35-year-old Adam Benjamin Chadbourne was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry north on Texas Street toward FM 2275.

Chadbourne did not stop at the intersection, causing the Chevrolet to strike the Camry on the passenger side.

Adam Chadbourne and Sara Elizabeth Chadbourn, 35, were pronounced dead at the scene. First responders rushed two juvenile passengers, a 12-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl, to the hospital where they were reported in stable condition.