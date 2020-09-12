x
2 dead after head-on collision in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead following a Tuesday morning crash in Deep East Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a two-vehicle major crash around 6:50 a.m., on US 190, about five miles east of Livingston. 

The preliminary crash investigation indicates an SUV was traveling east on US 190, while the driver of a car was traveling westbound and reportedly attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone and struck the SUV head-on.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Michael Tobin, 55, of Onalaska. The driver of the car was identified as Christopher Hinson, 37, of Livingston.

Both Tobin and Hinson were pronounced dead at the scene by a Polk County. Justice of the Peace. 

This crash remains under investigation.

