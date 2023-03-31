2 dead after wreck involving truck tractor in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two East Texans are dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County involving a truck tractor towing a trailer Thursday afternoon.
Justen Daniel Woodruff, 33, of Athens, was driving a 2009 Hyundai Elantra with his passenger Paige Alison Hill, 21, also of Athens, on State Highway 19 going south. Eric Lanier Franklin, 61, of Houston, was driving a 2015 Volvo truck tractor towing a trailer on the same road moving south as well, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Woodruff made a U-turn in front of Franklin's truck tractor and Woodruff's vehicle was hit, DPS said.
Woodruff and Hill were both pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not say if Franklin was injured or not, according to DPS. The crash is under investigation.