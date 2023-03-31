2 dead after wreck involving truck tractor in Anderson County

The crash is under investigation.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two East Texans are dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County involving a truck tractor towing a trailer Thursday afternoon.

Justen Daniel Woodruff, 33, of Athens, was driving a 2009 Hyundai Elantra with his passenger Paige Alison Hill, 21, also of Athens, on State Highway 19 going south. Eric Lanier Franklin, 61, of Houston, was driving a 2015 Volvo truck tractor towing a trailer on the same road moving south as well, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Woodruff made a U-turn in front of Franklin's truck tractor and Woodruff's vehicle was hit, DPS said.