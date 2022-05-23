2 dead following a head-on collision on US 287

Once Troopers were on the scene, the preliminary investigation shows that a 2011 Kia Forte was traveling northbound on US 287 and veered into the southbound lane.

**EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 23, 2022.

Two people are dead following a vehicular crash on US 287 today.

At 7 a.m. this morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety was called to the scene of a vehicular crash involving two vehicles on US 287, about 0.2 miles north of Elkhart in Anderson County.

Once Troopers were on the scene, the preliminary investigation shows that a 2011 Kia Forte was traveling northbound on US 287 and veered into the southbound lane. This resulted in the Forte striking the second vehicle, a 2020 Jeep Rubicon, head-on.

The driver of the Forte, Orlin Santos, 29, of Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Gary Thomas. There was a 17-year-old passenger in the Forte, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Shanna E. Green, 51, of Grapeland; who was driving the Rubicon, was transferred to a local hospital in stable condition.