HENDERSON, Texas — Two people are dead following a Wednesday night shooting in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, just before midnight, officers received a call in reference to a gunshot victim in the 1800 block of Elm Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 22-year-old black male unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Further investigation revealed a second victim, a 20-year-old black female, who had also suffered a gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man died at a local hospital.

The names of the deceased will not be released at this time pending notification of family members.

This incident is currently under investigation by the HPD and the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office.

