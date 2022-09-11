2 dead, multiple injuries reported following major crash in Rusk County

As of 6:30 a.m., the southbound lane of Hwy. 259 is till blocked at this time, but the northbound lane has been reopened.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and multiple other injuries were reported following a major overnight crash in Rusk County.

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Dept., the two-vehicle wreck occurred just south of FM 850 and Hwy. 259 N. early Sunday morning. All north and southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted to allow helicopters to land and to give first responders more room for extrication.

Officials say two people were pronounced dead at the scene. One person was flown to a Shreveport-area hospital and others were taken to local medical centers via ambulance.

As of 6:30 a.m., the southbound lane of Hwy. 259 is till blocked at this time, but the northbound lane has been reopened.