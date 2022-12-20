x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 dead, 2 children injured in Cherokee County rollover crash

The investigation is ongoing.

More Videos

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Cherokee County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 4:20 p.m., an SUV, driven by Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 241 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Scott lost control on the wet roadway, went into a southbound ditch and rolled over. 

Scott and a passenger, identified as Rocio Helm, 33, also of Rusk, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 12-year-old female passengers were taken to a Dallas hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out