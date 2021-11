The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two people were displaced following a house fire in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, around 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, crews responded to 5 Atlanta Ct., near the Longview Rodeo Arena, on reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters found a fire in the bathroom of the residence and it's estimated the blaze did approximately $25,000 in damage.