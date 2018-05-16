Austin Hawkins, a 26-year-old Troup man, and one unnamed juvenile were arrested after police recovered several stolen items on the Bonner Wrecking yard property on Highway 110, south of Troup.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said that an investigator was told about the possible location of a stolen ATV on May 7, 2018.

Two officials went to the Bonner Wrecking yard that night and found two stolen ATV's, a stolen dirt bike, a generator, power tools and a Yeti cooler, clearing various burglary and theft reports in the area.

According to law enforcement, one of the ATV's at the scene was reported stolen from Smith County, and all of the items were released back to their rightful owners.

Officials issued two theft warrants for Hawkins and the juvenile, whose name will not be released, was also charged with one state jail felony theft.

Hawkins was arrested on Monday for those warrants and his bond was set at $20,000 each charge.

The sheriff's office is still investigating this case and more charges could be filed.

© 2018 KYTX