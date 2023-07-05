2 East Texas cities rank among top 10 places with lowest cost of living

Property experts have named Longview as the city with the eighth lowest cost of living and put Tyler in ninth place.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A new study from real estate professionals ranks Tyler and Longview in the top 10 Texas cities with the lowest costs of living.

Property experts at TexasRealEstateSource.com have named Longview as the city with the eighth lowest cost of living and put Tyler in ninth place.

According to the study, Longview is one of the cheapest cities for internet and a trip to the movies has an average ticket price of $9.75. The report says private preschool costs the least in Tyler compared to the rest of Texas, with an average price of $425 each month.

Surveyors analyzed the following factors to determine which cities had the best costs of living: city annual property tax, utilities and home prices. These factors were compared to the average annual income per capita.

Midland took the top spot as the Texas city with the lowest cost of living, noting the average personal income per capita is the highest of all cities at $125,455 and property tax is the lowest in Texas at 1.63%, the study information showed.

Killeen came in second, Odessa is in third, Amarillo ranked fourth, Wichita Falls came in fifth, Kerrville took the sixth spot, Beaumont was named seventh and Abilene came in 10th place, according to the study.

TexasRealEstateSource.com also notes that Austin is the city with the highest cost of living, with the median house price costing $480,000 and property tax rate of 3.13%.