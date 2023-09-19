2 East Texas schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023

According to the announcement, Blue Ribbon Schools are named by the U.S. Department of Education based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

“Being chosen as a National Blue Ribbon School is a special distinction, and I congratulate the students, educators, and parents of these 29 Texas schools for their hard work and dedication to promoting excellence,” Abbott said. “Texas continues to be a national leader in education success because we prioritize the needs of our students, providing them with the resources and encouragement they need to succeed. In Texas, we will continue to support every student to chart a course toward a brighter future."