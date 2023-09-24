Crews contain two fires near I-20 in Smith County, causing traffic buildup

As of 4:30 p.m. both fires were extinguished, according to Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Crews successfully contained two fires along I-20 near mile marker 549 in Smith County on Sunday afternoon.

Lindale, Dixie, Van, and Red Springs fire departments were all on scene responding to the flames.

Traffic is still backed up on the I-20 from the remainder of smoke. It is unknown at this time when it will clear up.

As of 4:30 p.m. both fires were extinguished, according to Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue.

Currently, there are no structure or property damages reported.