OFFICIALS: 2 found dead on side of highway in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were found on the side of the road dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to a press release from Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning deputies responded after the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office had received a 911 call in reference to two injured individuals on the side of Highway 79 East at the Cherokee County and Rusk County line.

When deputies arrived, the two men were dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the press release stated. Investigators believe the two men attended a dance at the Fantasy Ballroom on Saturday, Dickson said.