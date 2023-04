The investigation is ongoing.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital following a house fire in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire at 134 Myrle Ave.

Four people were evaluated for smoke inhalation on scene. Two were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.