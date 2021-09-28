2 indicted on capital murder charges in shooting death of Tyler teen

A Smith County grand jury handed down indictments for Andres Urrutia, 19, and Lorenzo L. Martinez, 21, on Sept. 9.

TYLER, Texas — Two of the three men accused of shooting a 17-year-old to death outside of a Tyler residence have been indicted on capital murder charges.

A Smith County grand jury handed down indictments for Andres Urrutia, 19, and Lorenzo L. Martinez, 21, on Sept. 9 in the 114th District Court.

Both men, along with Jason Rhodes Jr., 20, of Tyler, are accused of killing Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler, outside of McNeely’s residence in the 3200 block of Omega Drive early June 30.