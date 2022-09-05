2 indoor cycling gyms coming to Tyler soon

According to the city of Tyler, both Rukus Cycling Studios and CycleBar have been approved for building permits.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Two indoor cycling gyms are coming to Tyler soon.

According to the city of Tyler, both Rukus Cycling Studios and CycleBar have been approved for building permits. The website states Rukus will be located at 2467 Crow Rd Suite 200, while CycleBar Tyler will be at 5868 Old Jacksonville Highway Suite 200.

Rukus Cycling Studios describes itself as having high intensity cardio sessions, muscle shaping strength training, premium boutique amenities and world class CyclePro instructors to guide people through their workout.

Rukus' permit was approved by the city on May 2, while CycleBar's permit was approved on Jan. 5