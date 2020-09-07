2 injured, 2 in custody after shooting in Van Zandt County

Deputies responded to the area of Farm-to-Market 198 and Farm-to-Market 1651 in reference to shots fired.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two people injured following a shooting Wednesday evening in Van Zandt County.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Farm-to-Market 198 and Farm-to-Market 1651 in reference to shots fired and two shooting victims being injured.

Upon arrival, deputies found the two victims and rendered life saving first aid. One of the victims was transported by air ambulance to Dallas and the other by ground to Tyler.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Two suspects were later located and taken into custody. Both are being held at the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.