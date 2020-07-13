2 injured after car crashes into Discount Tire in Gun Barrel City

Two people were sent to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the lobby of Discount Tire in Gun Barrel City on Monday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., officials responded to the store, located at 327 West Main Street.

"Because of the impact of the vehicle entering into the building, the driver and a customer waiting in the lobby were both injured," the Gun Barrel City Fire Department said in a statement.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital.