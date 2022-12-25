2 injured after Lufkin shooting

CBS19 will update as more information becomes available.

LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department Facebook, A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Lufkin early this morning.

At 3:38 a.m., officers received over 10, 911 calls reporting a shooting at 502 E. Denman Ave.

Titus Smith, 34 years old, was taken into custody after he assaulted an officer.

Witnesses told officers that before the shooting, a fight occurred inside the business, those involved were asked to leave.

Officers recovered roughly 40 shell casings from the parking lot.

No other injuries had been reported as of 6 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.