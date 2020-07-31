2 injured in major boating accident on Cedar Creek Lake

“This was a very complex water rescue given the location of the boat on the lake and that it was nighttime," Gun Barrel City Fire Department Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman said. "We had to maneuver the rescue boat through shallow water to reach the victims and then free their boat so we could tow it in. I want to complement our Police Dispatcher who did an excellent job of helping pinpoint the location of the boat. She also stayed on the line with the caller until rescue personnel arrived on scene assuring the victims help was on the way, while dispatching all of the responding units. I want to thank the members the Gun Barrel City Police and Fire Departments for their help securing the victim’s boat at Eastwood Island and helping to remove the injured victims from the boat. This was not an easy task given the waves on the lake at the time of the rescue. Finally, thank you to the EMS units from UT Health and Careflite for their quick response and to the residents of Eastwood Island who responded to our request to open their boat launch and help with the rescue.”